Official apologizes to woman hit by rubber bullet in protest

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida woman who was shot in the face by a rubber bullet during a Black Lives Matter demonstration last year has received an apology from a city official. News outlets report that Fort Lauderdale Commissioner Ben Sorensen reached out to LaToya Ratlieff on Wednesday. He says he wanted to see how she was doing and touch base on police reform. The 35-year-old woman says it was the first time anyone from the city has said they are sorry for what happened. Ratlieff suffered a broken eye socket and required months of treatment. She says she is focused on police reform.