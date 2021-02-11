Myanmar protesters gather in Japan against coup at home

TOKYO (AP) — Thousands of people from Myanmar have gathered in Japan’s capital to protest the military coup in their home country. Many of those in front of United Nations University in downtown Tokyo on Thursday wore red in support of Aung San Suu Kyi, whose elected government was deposed in the Feb. 1 takeover. Some clutched photos of Suu Kyi, while others held up mobile phones where messages like “Justice” and “Save Myanmar” ran across the displays. They sang songs and waved glow sticks. The coup reversed significant gains Myanmar had made on the path toward democracy following five decades of military rule.