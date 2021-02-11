Mexico president warns against false claims of open US doors

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador says many migrants believe the “doors are open” to the United States following the election of President Joe Biden. López Obrador said that wasn’t true, and urged migrants not to believe traffickers who tell them that. The Mexican president also cited the recent massacre of 19 people, including at least 14 Guatemalan migrants, near the U.S. border, as justification for his policy of stopping Central American migrants at Mexico’s southern border. López Obrador said the massacre showed that it was too dangerous to allow migrants to travel through drug cartel turf in northern Mexico.