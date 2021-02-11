Lawsuit: Donor involved in Texas AG’s home renovations

DALLAS (AP) — New court documents allege a wealthy donor, whose relationship with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is the subject of an FBI investigation, played a role in the renovation of Paxton’s million-dollar home in Austin. Last year, much of Paxton’s senior staff accused him of committing crimes to help Austin real estate developer Nate Paul. Four of them later sued Paxton under the state’s whistleblower law. That group now claims they have information that suggests Paul “was involved in” the 2020 remodeling of Paxton’s home. Paxton’s defense attorney has declined to comment.