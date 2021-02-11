Indigenous New Zealand lawmaker wins battle against ties

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) — An Indigenous lawmaker has won his battle against wearing a tie in the New Zealand Parliament, ending a longstanding dress requirement that he describes as a colonial noose. Maori Party Co-Leader Rawiri Waititi this week sparred over the dress code with Parliament Speaker Trevor Mallard, who has the job of enforcing the rules. Mallard had previously warned Waititi that he needed to wear a tie and then on Tuesday kicked him out of the debating chamber. But after a committee meeting the following evening, Mallard changed course and said ties would no longer be required. Waititi hailed the change as a win for Maori and Indigenous people around the world. Several other male lawmakers followed his lead by not wearing ties on Thursday.