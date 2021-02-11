In Athens, Turkey foes plan regional alliance

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Foreign ministers and senior officials from several Persian Gulf countries are meeting in Athens, as Greece seeks to expand alliances to counter tension with regional rival Turkey. NATO members Greece and Turkey remain locked in a dispute over boundaries and resource rights in the eastern Mediterranean that led to a dangerous military build-up in the region for months last year. The visiting officials from Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates were meeting in Athens with the foreign ministers of Greece, Cyprus, and Egypt who already hold regular contacts, and were joined by video link by French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.