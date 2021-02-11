Gunmen kill 5 Afghan police escorting UN convoy near Kabul

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan says attackers have killed five Afghan policemen escorting a U.N. convoy on the main highway heading east from Kabul before escaping. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack on Thursday, but Afghanistan has seen a nationwide spike in bombings, targeted killings, and violence on the battlefield as peace negotiations in Qatar between the Taliban and the Afghan government have stalled. UNAMA said the U.N. family in Afghanistan mourns the loss of the Directorate of Protection Service troops in the Surobi district, some 60 kilometers (37 miles) east of the capital.