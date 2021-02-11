Grab the broom, the fluffy stuff is coming

Our routine wind chill advisory will expire at 9 am in western Wisconsin. Temperatures Thursday began 10 to 20 below, but winds behaved for most of the morning.

We won't see very many changes to temps through the afternoon. We'll try climbing out of the negatives but we won't get far. A forecast high of 2 degrees for Thursday.

Wind chills will be from -10 to -20 throughout Thursday as northwest winds filter in at 5 to 10 mph. The worst of the cold air waits until Sunday and Monday to roll back into the valley.

Sunday and Monday morning, forecast wind chills may fall 35 to 40 below which means frostbite times will be less than 10 minutes.

All of that comes after we get a dose of light, fluffy, crystal like snowfall Thursday and Saturday. After 3 pm Thursday, light snow will begin. We'll see flakes last through early Friday morning before clearing out to some sunshine.

Then, clouds return as another wave moves through Iowa and southern Wisconsin. By Saturday morning, we will see another chance for light snow. This will bring flurries throughout most of our Saturday before tapering off around dinner.

Overall, we'll see a trace to 1'' of snowfall in western Wisconsin. 2'' to 3'' of snow is possible in south and central Wisconsin through Saturday. It will be a light, fluffy snowfall that will clean up easily. It still may be enough to grease up roads, however.