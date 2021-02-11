Evers declares energy emergency to ship in more heating oil, propane

MADISON (WKOW) -- Gov. Tony Evers declared an energy emergency in Wisconsin as a response to the state's recent bout with frigid cold temperatures.

The emergency is designed to allow for more efficient delivery of petroleum and propane to heat homes.

"Over the past several weeks, Wisconsinites across the state had to brave extremely cold, sub-zero temperatures along with nasty snow and ice storms," Evers said in a written statement. "The health, welfare, and safety of our neighbors depend on access to fuel for home heating, especially at a time when so many of us are avoiding travel and social gatherings because of the pandemic."

Evers declared the emergency in an executive order Thursday. The order's changes to the delivery of gas and propane will continue for 30 days.