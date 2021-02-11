EU urges Ukraine to speed justice reform, battle corruption

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is appealing to Ukraine to make good on long-promised justice and economic reforms and to step up the fight against corruption. The two sides also announced Thursday a review of a key Association Agreement governing their relations. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell says justice reform is “the mother of all reforms. You cannot pretend to have rule of law, human rights, whatever you want, without an independent and efficient judiciary system.” The agreement between them is aimed at opening Ukraine’s markets and bringing it closer to Europe. It includes a far-reaching free trade pact. Ukraine Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says it must be modernized. The Europeans are also offering Kyiv help to secure coronavirus vaccines.