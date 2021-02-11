Despite Biden’s push, a difficult road to peace in Yemen

CAIRO (AP) — The Biden administration’s push for peace in Yemen faces a tough road ahead. The warring sides have not held substantive peace talks since 2019 and are dug in on the ground, with the Houthi rebels launching a new assault against government forces just days after President Joe Biden’s announcement. Biden cut off support for the Saudi-led coalition fighting the rebels, which had come under sharp criticism for causing civilian casualties. But that does not immediately undermine its ability to fight the war. Yemenis, who have suffered six years of bloodshed, destruction and humanitarian catastrophe, say it is too early to raise hopes in the new peace bid.