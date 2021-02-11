Chippewa Valley representatives weigh in on marijuana proposal

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - Whether to have marijuana be legally available in Wisconsin is a controversial topic, to say the least. And now that it's included in Gov. Tony Evers' next budget proposal, state lawmakers have a lot to ponder.

Rep. Rob Summerfield (R-Bloomer) said constituents have been reaching out to him on this issue ever since he took office a few years ago. As for whether he supports the governor's proposal to regulate marijuana similarly to alcohol, he is currently undecided. He said he will need to read the full budget proposal and take into consideration what western Wisconsin voters want him to do.

"This has been discussed before, and I think with the medical marijuana there's a strong potential for that and with what the governor is proposing we need to take a look at it and see what my constituents feel on this issue," Summerfield said.

On the other side of the aisle, Rep. Jodi Emerson (D-Eau Claire) is in favor of the governor's proposal and thinks it will benefit the Chippewa Valley, especially farmers who will be able to grow and sell the crop. She also thinks it will reduce opioid overdoses, as people might choose marijuana to relieve pain over the pharmaceuticals.

"When we have states surrounding us that have legalized either medicinal marijuana or both recreational and medicinal, it's time that we look at where our laws are and what we need to do to not be an island," Emerson said.

Gov. Evers will unveil the full biennial budget on Tuesday in a statewide address.