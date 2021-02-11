Boys hoops: North, Chi-Hi edged at home

Boys hoops: North, Chi-Hi edged at homeUpdated
(WQOW) - Thursday's local scores
High school boys basketball
River Falls 59, North 40 - Zac Johnson (RF): 19 points; Kron (NORTH): 15 points; Greenlund (NORTH): 11 points
Stevens Point 69, Chippewa Falls 67 - Jacobs (SPASH): 20 points; Reuter and Walczak (CHI): 24 points each
Menomonie 67, Memorial 64 (overtime)
Hudson 90, Rice Lake 75
McDonell Central 65, Thorp 26
Altoona 81, Stanley-Boyd 53
Fall Creek 77, Osseo-Fairchild 51
Neillsville 62, Greenwood 51
Spring Valley 51, Boyceville 33 - Spring Valley clinches Dunn-St. Croix
Durand 73, Colfax 60
Elk Mound 59, Mondovi 44
Immanuel Lutheran 72, Independence 55 - Immanuel wins Dairyland Small division with 15-2 record
Melrose-Mindoro 60, Whitehall 54
Cochrane-Fountain City 63, Augusta 42
Blair-Taylor 79, Eleva-Strum 56
Cumberland 74, Hayward 46
St. Croix Falls 82, Ladysmith 69
Cameron 84, Barron 82 - Cameron has clinched Heart O' North
Bruce 57, Birchwood 41
NAHL hockey
Chippewa Steel 4, Fairbanks Ice Dogs 2