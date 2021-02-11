Skip to Content

Boys hoops: North, Chi-Hi edged at home

Updated
Last updated today at 10:03 pm
High School SportsPrep Sports
021121 spash chippewa falls bbb

(WQOW) - Thursday's local scores

High school boys basketball

River Falls 59, North 40 - Zac Johnson (RF): 19 points; Kron (NORTH): 15 points; Greenlund (NORTH): 11 points

Stevens Point 69, Chippewa Falls 67 - Jacobs (SPASH): 20 points; Reuter and Walczak (CHI): 24 points each

Menomonie 67, Memorial 64 (overtime)

Hudson 90, Rice Lake 75

McDonell Central 65, Thorp 26

Altoona 81, Stanley-Boyd 53

Fall Creek 77, Osseo-Fairchild 51

Neillsville 62, Greenwood 51

Spring Valley 51, Boyceville 33 - Spring Valley clinches Dunn-St. Croix

Durand 73, Colfax 60

Elk Mound 59, Mondovi 44

Immanuel Lutheran 72, Independence 55 - Immanuel wins Dairyland Small division with 15-2 record

Melrose-Mindoro 60, Whitehall 54

Cochrane-Fountain City 63, Augusta 42

Blair-Taylor 79, Eleva-Strum 56

Cumberland 74, Hayward 46

St. Croix Falls 82, Ladysmith 69

Cameron 84, Barron 82 - Cameron has clinched Heart O' North

Bruce 57, Birchwood 41

NAHL hockey

Chippewa Steel 4, Fairbanks Ice Dogs 2

