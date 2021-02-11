Bombardier to end Learjet production, cut 1,600 jobs

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Bombardier Inc. plans to end production of its Learjet business jet later this year and cut 1,600 jobs in Canada and the United States as it cut costs amid the pandemic. Most of the projected job losses for the Montreal-based aircraft manufacturer will occur in Canada, where about 700 are planned in Quebec and 100 in Ontario. The company said about 250 job cuts will be made in Wichita throughout this year and next year. An additional 100 job losses will be cut in the rest of the U.S.Eric Martel, the company’s president and chief executive officer says these reductions are absolutely necessary “to rebuild our company while we continue to navigate through the pandemic.”