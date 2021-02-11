EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - UW-Eau Claire is holding Blugold spotlight events about social justice and racial equity all month long, including police brutality, in honor of Black History Month.

Thursday's Blugold Dialogue Speaker focused on the Fourth Amendment, and a person's protection against unreasonable search and seizure.

Attorney Cecilia Brown spoke about the history of police brutality within Black and brown communities.

"Police brutality does not start at the moment that excessive force is used," Brown said. "Police brutality really starts in the culture of the police department."

More than 100 people joined Thursday's Zoom call. You can learn more about the series and when the next Black History Month event is scheduled by clicking here.