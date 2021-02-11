Audit: California should track homeless spending, set policy

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California’s state auditor says the state has spent $13 billion in the last three years to tackle a massive homelessness problem likely to worsen with the pandemic. But state auditor Elaine Howle says its approach is so fragmented and incomplete as to hinder efforts at getting people into stable housing. The state lacks a centralized way to track spending, so it’s unable to determine where efforts are duplicative. Howle recommends that the Legislature grant more authority and responsibility to the Homeless Coordinating and Financing Council, which was created in 2017 in part to coordinate funding and establish partnerships to develop strategies to end homelessness. About 150,000 people in California are homeless.