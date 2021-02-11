AP PHOTOS: A look inside a modern COVID-19 ‘field hospital’

CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) — In a two-story office building on a busy commercial street, medical workers opened a COVID-19 field hospital late last November, just before Rhode Island’s infection rate became the world’s highest. Nearby Kent Hospital was using all its beds for the sickest coronavirus patients, and needed somewhere for their overflow. But don’t let the words “field hospital” make you think of giant tents in a war zone. A $6 million renovation turned the onetime call center into a modern hospital for less-sick COVID-19 patients. While Rhode Island’s infection rates have dropped, doctors are glad the field hospital is there to relieve pressure on their staffs.