Ala. seeks to become 1st state to execute an inmate in ’21

12:58 am National news from the Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama is seeking to carry out what would be the first execution by a state in 2021. The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued a stay blocking the Thursday execution, but attorneys said the state is appealing that decision. Fifty-one-year-old Willie B. Smith III was scheduled to received a lethal injection Thursday evening for the 1991 shotgun slaying of Sharma Ruth Johnson. Prosecutors say he abducted her from an ATM, stole $80 from her and fatally shot her in a cemetery.

Associated Press

