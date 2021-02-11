Ala. seeks to become 1st state to execute an inmate in ’21

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama is seeking to carry out what would be the first execution by a state in 2021. The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued a stay blocking the Thursday execution, but attorneys said the state is appealing that decision. Fifty-one-year-old Willie B. Smith III was scheduled to received a lethal injection Thursday evening for the 1991 shotgun slaying of Sharma Ruth Johnson. Prosecutors say he abducted her from an ATM, stole $80 from her and fatally shot her in a cemetery.