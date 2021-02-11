Aerial search unable to find missing Barron County man

BARRON COUNTY (WQOW) - A birds-eye view didn't give authorities any answers on Thursday in the search for a missing Barron County man.

Ben Jacobson, 22, of Cumberland was last seen on Monday and didn't show up for work on Tuesday.

The Barron County Sheriff's Department says the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources flew around Barron County on Thursday looking for Jacobson's truck but it wasn't found.

Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said his department is following up with those who last saw Jacobson and have received a couple of tips but nothing her been successful at this point.

Jacobson is described as being 5 foot 9 inches tall, 170 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information you are asked to call the Barron County Sheriff's Department at 715-537-3106.