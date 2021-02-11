ABC News to air newsmagazine on the Black experience

NEW YORK (AP) — ABC News says it will air `Soul of a Nation’ next month, which it believes is the first prime-time network newsmagazine focused on Black life in America. The network has committed to six episodes to air on consecutive Tuesday nights. No premiere date or time slot has yet been announced. The network said each episode will center on a theme, such as spirituality or activism in sports. Journalist Jemele Hill and ‘Black-ish’ actress Marsai Martin are signed on to be guest hosts, with others coming. The show will feature a kitchen table-like discussion on current issues, stories by a variety of ABC News employees and feature experiences of people like Carmelo Anthony, Nick Cannon, John Ridley, Danny Glover and David Alan Grier.