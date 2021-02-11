2 bystanders hurt, woman arrested in hospital shooting

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Police in New Orleans say two people were wounded when an argument outside a hospital emergency room ended in gunfire. Thursday’s late morning shooting at University Medical Center left one man with a shoulder wound and a woman with a hip wound. Police Chief Shaun Ferguson says neither wound is believed to be life-threatening. Ferguson said a woman arguing with a man fired multiple shots outside the building. Bullets traveled through the glass at the entrance and struck the victims. The woman was arrested and the man was detained for questioning. A lockdown at the hospital was lifted shortly after noon.