Wind Chill Advisory issued February 10 at 3:43AM CST until February 10 at 12:00PM CST by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

…VERY COLD WIND CHILLS THIS MORNING…

.A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect this morning for parts of

central and west central MN and western WI where wind chills from

20 below to 30 below are occurring. Additional advisories and

potentially warnings are expected Thursday through the weekend as

a reinforcing shot of Arctic air plunges into the region.

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 25 below

zero.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest Wisconsin and central and east

central Minnesota.

* WHEN…Until noon CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on

exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.