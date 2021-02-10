Skip to Content

Wind Chill Advisory issued February 10 at 1:56AM CST until February 10 at 10:00AM CST by NWS La Crosse WI

Last updated today at 8:30 am
…Bitter Cold Wind Chills This Morning…

.Wind chills from 20 to 30 below through mid morning, improving
after that. More cold tonight, with similar wind chills expected.

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero.

* WHERE…Portions of western into central Wisconsin.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

