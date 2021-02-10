Wind Chill Advisory issued February 10 at 1:56AM CST until February 10 at 10:00AM CST by NWS La Crosse WI

…Bitter Cold Wind Chills This Morning…

.Wind chills from 20 to 30 below through mid morning, improving

after that. More cold tonight, with similar wind chills expected.

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero.

* WHERE…Portions of western into central Wisconsin.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on

exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.