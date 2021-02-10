Survey shows mental health, drug use as top health priorities in Chippewa County

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW)- The pandemic has caused an ongoing public health crisis, but Chippewa County residents say other health issues continue to cause greater concern.

A total of 637 residents participated in the county's community health assessment survey to determine what the biggest health priorities are in the community. The biggest concern among respondents was mental health, followed by drug and alcohol use and obesity.

In the most recent assessment from 2018, drug use was the number one concern, but residents say in recent years, several challenges have made mental health care a greater priority.

"The most common reasons people said it is a problem is that they thought mental health care is not affordable, people are unaware of the services that are available, and there is a lack of understanding about the impact of mental health on overall health," said Melissa Ives, community health assessment project manager.

According to the survey, the health priorities of least concern are reproductive, environmental and oral health. As a result of the pandemic, concern over communicable disease prevention has also become one of the top five priorities among county residents.

On Thursday, two more public conversations will be held for community members to discuss the survey results and work to determine what solutions can be made. For more information on how to participate, tap/click here.