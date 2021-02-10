Brady-Brate trophy pass wows Bucs’ Super Bowl boat parade

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers held a boat parade to celebrate their championship on a sun-splashed day with thousands of fans lining the Hillsborough River near downtown Tampa. At one point, quarterback Tom Brady was captured on video Wednesday tossing the championship Lombardi Trophy from his boat to his shirtless teammate Cameron Brate in another boat. That brought wild cheers from fans and players. As the parade came to a close, coach Bruce Arians said that the Buccaneers could easily repeat as champions if the team stays intact. Brady already said he’ll be back.