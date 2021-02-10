South Africa scraps AstraZeneca vaccine, will give J&J jabs

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa’s health minister says the country will begin administering the unapproved Johnson & Johnson vaccine to its front-line health workers next week. It will study the workers to see what protection the J&J shot provides from COVID-19, particularly against the variant dominant in the country. Health Minister Zweli Mkhize says South Africa scrapped its plans to use the AstraZeneca vaccine because it “does not prevent mild to moderate disease” of the variant dominant in South Africa. Mkhize asserts that the J&J vaccine, which is still being tested internationally, is safe.