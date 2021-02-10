Sen. Warren’s ‘Pinkie Promises’ to be published this fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Sen. Elizabeth Warren has not forgotten the young people she befriended during her 2020 presidential run. The Massachusetts Democrat has a picture book coming out this fall called “Pinkie Promises” in honor of a favorite campaign ritual. When meeting a girl supporter, Warren would introduce herself by saying, “My name is Elizabeth, and I’m running for president because that’s what girls do.” Then she would seal their bond with a pinky promise. Warren’s book will be released by the Macmillan imprint Godwin Books. It features illustrations by Charlene Chua. The Senator’s other works include “A Fighting Chance” and “Persist,” which is scheduled for May.