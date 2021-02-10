Princess Leonor, heir to Spanish throne, to study in Wales

MADRID (AP) — The 15-year-old heir to the Spanish throne is going to study at a boarding school in Wales. The Spanish royal household announced Wednesday that Leonor de Borbon will attend UWC Atlantic College, based at the 12th century St. Donat’s Castle on the southern Welsh coast. Princess Leonor is the eldest of King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia’s two daughters. She will begin her two-year course at the boarding school this summer. The royal household says Leonor’s parents will personally meet the $92,700 cost. The school for students ages 16 to 19 says it seeks to “inspire changemakers” who want to work for the common good.