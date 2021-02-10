Police in Europe bust gang hijacking celeb phones, arrest 10

LONDON (AP) — Police have arrested 10 people in the U.K., Belgium and Malta for allegedly hijacking mobile phones belonging to U.S. celebrities including internet influencers, sports stars and musicians to steal personal information and millions in cryptocurrency. The European Union police agency Europol said Wednesday the gang is believed to have stolen more than $100 million in cryptocurrencies by using so-called SIM swap attacks. The attacks involve deactivating a victim’s mobile phone SIM card and then transferring it to another card under the gang’s control. Eight men were arrested in England and Scotland. Two others were arrested previously in Belgium and Malta. Neither agency identified the celebrity victims.