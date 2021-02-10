Pakistan suspends winter ascents after 3 climbers go missing

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A mountaineering official says Pakistani authorities have suspended all winter ascents after three climbers went missing trying to scale K2, the world’s second-highest mountain. Wednesday’s decision is effective immediately. It comes after the climbers__ who included a famous Pakistani climber Ali Sadpara, Jon Snorri of Iceland and Juan Pablo Mohr of Chile__ lost contact with their base camp and were reported missing Saturday. Their support team has not received communications from 8,611-meter (28,250-foot) high K2, sometimes referred as “killer mountain.” A search for them could not resume for the straight second day Wednesday because of bad weather.