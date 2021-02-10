New riot video shows Officer Goodman point Romney to safety

Democrats have released new footage of a U.S. Capitol Police officer hailed for his heroism during the Jan. 6 insurrection, this time directing Sen. Mitt Romney to turn around and head in the opposite direction of rioters storming the building. Eugene Goodman was a key part of the Democratic strategy in the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump. Romney told reporters later, “I was very fortunate indeed that Officer Goodman was there to get me in the right direction.” Impeachment managers played audio and video, some never before heard or seen publicly, of badly outmanned officers trying to delay or misdirect rioters.