Mavs’ Cuban relents on anthem after NBA reiterates policy

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has relented on not playing the national anthem before home games this season. The move came shortly after the NBA reiterated its “longstanding league policy” to include the anthem. The league’s initial reaction to Cuban’s decision was to say teams were free to conduct pregame activities as they wished with the unusual circumstances created by the coronavirus pandemic. The NBA abruptly reversed course with Cuban’s decision reverberating around the country.