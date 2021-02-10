Merkel, governors debate extending German virus lockdown

BERLIN (AP) — Chancellor Angela Merkel and Germany’s 16 state governors discussed whether to extend the country’s coronavirus lockdown beyond mid-February. Germany’s second lockdown began in November and was extended and toughened before Christmas due to concern that the number of COVID-19 patients could overwhelm hospitals. It is now set to end on Sunday, but authorities are expected to prolong the lockdown again amid concern that new virus variants could reverse a decline in new confirmed cases. Several governors have argued for reopening kindergartens and elementary schools. However, the country’s strained medical personnel have demanded that the lockdown be extended in its current strict form.