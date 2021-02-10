In the Thicke of it, Robin finds the light

NEW YORK (AP) — A tabloid-heavy divorce and monstrous lawsuit about his biggest hit was hard enough, but then life hit Robin Thicke beyond the gossip column. His father, actor Alan Thicke, died. The following year his manager, Jordan Feldstein, passed away. Thicke’s Malibu home burned down a year later. And last year his mentor, Andre Harrell, died. Thicke also grew distant from music — a hard realization for the Grammy-nominated performer who typically takes small breaks in between albums. Then he wrote a song about his father, and another about Harrell. It helped him break through and craft “On Earth, and In Heaven,” his eighth album to be released Friday.