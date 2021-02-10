In an anxious winter, the garden still offers consolation

Deep into this pandemic winter, it’s worth noting everything that a garden offers — indoors, outdoors and even in our own minds. It can be hard to remember what a refuge gardens were for many people last spring and summer. Seed companies sold out and household vegetable plots sprang up all over. But even in winter the garden can provide comfort and perspective. The garden assures us that spring is coming. Already, seed companies are selling out again. And along with spring, the arrival of vaccines might just signal a turn in the season.