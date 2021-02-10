Gov. Evers budget invests $150 million to mental health services

MADISON, Wis. (WAOW) — The biennial budget will invest over $150 million into mental health services.

Gov. Tony Evers made the announcement on Wednesday morning. The investment is meant to increase access, strengthen student mental health support, expand telehealth, address substance use disorder and the opioid crisis, all while expanding BadgerCare.

“Mental and behavioral healthcare is healthcare. Period. From our kids to our farmers, to veterans and those working to overcome substance use disorders, mental health support must be a priority for the health, safety, and well-being of our state,” said Gov. Evers. “The COVID-19 pandemic has only further exacerbated the need for and underscored the urgency of making sure we have affordable, accessible services available to folks when they need it most, and that’s why it’s a top priority in our budget.”

This part of the budget proposal is broken down into several sections:

Increasing Access to Care- More than $46 million over the biennium

Expanding BadgerCare to extend reliable and affordable coverage to folks who lack access to needed mental health services and treatment;

Ensuring that folks with private insurance have access to telehealth services, including telepsychiatry, by adopting a telehealth parity law;

Investing more than $40 million into Medicaid rates to bolster access to access to outpatient mental health services, substance use disorder treatment, and child-adolescent day treatment psychiatric services – all services critical to preventing mental and behavioral health crises and suicidal ideation;

Providing funding to expand the Medicaid Psychosocial Rehabilitation Benefit to improve access to the continuum of behavioral health care and improve outcomes;

Funding a new behavioral health treatment program to ensure folks who are deaf, hard of hearing, and deaf-blind have access to critical and more effective healthcare services;

Funding Behavioral Health Technology Grants to assist Wisconsin providers in integrating emerging technologies to improve healthcare delivery and health information exchange;

Expanding the Veterans Outreach and Recovery Program to support veterans who may have a mental health condition or substance use disorder, as well as promote suicide prevention and awareness amongst traditionally underserved veteran populations; and

As previously announced, providing funding for the Farmer Mental Health Assistance program and creating a Regional Farmer Mental Health Support Program to strengthen outreach and mental health services for Wisconsin’s farm families.

Strengthening Student Mental Health Supports- More than $55 million over the biennium

Investing more than $54 million in student mental health and wellness through aid to public schools, grants, and DPI programming in order to meet the growing mental health needs of Wisconsin youth; and

Expanding the Child Psychiatry Consultation Program to cover the entire state.

Addressing Substance Use Disorders and the Opioid Crisis- More than $25 million over the biennium

Funding to expand BadgerCare to cover room and board costs for Wisconsinites receiving treatment in residential substance use disorder treatment facilities;

Authorizing and funding Medicaid reimbursement for acupuncture services to ensure Wisconsinites have access to alternative methods for managing chronic pain;

Increasing Medicaid rates for Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) to bolster access to medications, counseling, and behavioral therapies associated with this “whole-patient” approach to treating substance use disorders;

Additionally, providing $1.5 million to fund Medication-Assisted Treatment Grants aimed at supporting treatment centers, mobile treatment services, and a tribal MAT provider seeking to meet the recovery needs of Wisconsin’s tribal communities;

Providing funding for Substance Use Harm Reduction Grants to support strategies aimed at reducing harm to those affected by substance use disorder, such as needle exchanges, peer support and recovery coaches, NARCAN Direct, among others;

Funding to support the deployment of a Methamphetamine Addiction Treatment Training Program designed to promote best practices in treating folks affected by methamphetamine addiction; and

Providing resources to support the procurement of an Addiction Treatment Platform that offers location, assessment and standards information to improve patient access to addiction treatment facilities.

Reforming Crisis Intervention & Emergency Detention- More than $25 million over the biennium