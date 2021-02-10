Georgia prosecutor opens election probe after Trump call

Georgia prosecutor opens election probe after Trump callNew
ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia prosecutor says she has opened a criminal investigation into “attempts to influence” the outcome of last year’s general election. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis did not specifically mention former President Donald Trump in the letters announcing her investigation.’s office who confirmed the investigation Wednesday did not specifically mention former President Donald Trump. But Trump has come under intense criticism for a call he made to the state’s top elections official.