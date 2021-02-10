Skip to Content

Georgia prosecutor opens election probe after Trump call

12:40 pm

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia prosecutor says she has opened a criminal investigation into “attempts to influence” the outcome of last year’s general election. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis did not specifically mention former President Donald Trump in the letters announcing her investigation.’s office who confirmed the investigation Wednesday did not specifically mention former President Donald Trump. But Trump has come under intense criticism for a call he made to the state’s top elections official.

Associated Press

