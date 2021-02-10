Gazans hope for vote after years of Hamas rule, isolation

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Palestinian poll workers fanning out across Gaza have found voters eager to register ahead of elections planned for later this year. The vote could serve as the first referendum on Hamas’ rule since the militant group seized power in Gaza more than a decade ago. The outreach came a day after Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah party and Hamas reaffirmed their commitment to holding parliamentary and presidential elections, the first since Hamas won a surprising landslide victory in 2006. That led to bitter infighting, culminating in Hamas’ violent seizure of Gaza a year later. Several attempts at reconciliation have failed, and the elections could still be cancelled or postponed.