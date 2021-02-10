Fox News gives satirist Greg Gutfeld a weeknight talk show

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News Channel says it will give a weeknight talk show to its hard-edged satirist, Greg Gutfeld, starting this spring. Gutfeld has been hosting a weekend talk show and been a panelist on “The Five.” With a show that will air at 11 p.m. Eastern starting this spring, Gutfeld will bring a conservative voice to a late-night comic fraternity that skews left with Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel and Trevor Noah. Together with a recently-launched program that airs at 7 p.m., Fox is adding two hours of opinion programming to surround its pointed prime-time lineup. The 56-year-old Gutfeld was a magazine editor before joining Fox in 2007.