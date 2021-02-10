Skip to Content

Former executive pleads guilty in college admissions scandal

BOSTON (AP) — A former private equity executive who cofounded an investment firm with U2′s Bono has pleaded guilty to paying $50,000 to have someone secretly correct his son’s ACT answers as part of the college admissions bribery scheme. William McGlashan pleaded guilty on Wednesday to a count of wire fraud and honest services wire fraud before a Boston federal court judge in a hearing held via videoconference. U.S. District Judge Nathaniel Gorton said he would accept or reject the plea deal after considering the presentencing report, which is a document that contains background on defendants and helps guide sentencing decisions. The plea deal calls for McGlashan to serve three months behind bars.

Associated Press

