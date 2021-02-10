Eiffel Tower needs blowtorch for ice as snow blankets Europe

PARIS (AP) — Workers at the Eiffel Tower are using a blowtorch to melt the ice collecting on its surfaces, and snow is blocking roads and halting trains and school buses across northern France. Amid a European cold snap, areas in Normandy and Brittany unused to such icy conditions are closing roads for lack of snow-clearing equipment. In parts of the Paris region, local authorities halted school buses and urged parents to keep their children at home. Parts of central and northern Europe as well as Britain have been gripped by a cold weather front this week.