Coast Guard rescues 3 Cubans stranded on island for 33 days

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two men and a woman who says they’d been stranded for 33 days on a deserted island between Florida and Cuba. They waved flags to catch the attention of a Coast Guard helicopter crew that flew over the island while on a routine mission Monday. The crew returned later Monday to drop water, food and a radio. The Coast Guard returned to the island Tuesday to pick up the trio from Cuba. They were taken to a hospital in the Florida Keys. They told officials their boat had capsized and they swam to shore.