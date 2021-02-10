Chocolatier preparing for a busier-than-ever Valentine’s Day

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Chocolate is a Valentine's day staple, and this year, people want lots of it as local bakeries and chocolate shops are finding themselves busier than usual.

At Sweet Driver Chocolates, general manager Becky Flynn said they began making heart-shaped hot cocoa bombs back in December to prepare for this weekend to try and keep up with demand for the new food trend. But the most popular Valentine's treat is their traditional truffles, according to Flynn.



This year she is seeing more people than ever come by Sweet Drivers, and said that sales are up 200% compared to last year, which she thinks is because people are prioritizing shopping local.

"I think this year in particular people are looking for something pretty and they're looking to make a local connection and that has been so very important," she said.

In preparation for Valentine's treats, Flynn ordered 500 pounds of chocolate, and thinks she'll need to make that same order ahead of Easter.



Although usually closed on Sundays, Sweet Drivers Chocolates will be open on February 14.