Chase suspect is sentenced

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - An Eau Claire man who has spent the last nine months in jail after being arrested for a police chase won't have to do any more jail time.



Judge Emily Long on Wednesday put David Marin on probation for three years.

In May 2020 Eau Claire police were called to a restaurant after Marin, who was allegedly drunk, refused to pay his bill and threatened to kill the manager.

Police gave chase, with speeds hitting 95 miles an hour. When they forced his truck to crash, in the Village of Lake Hallie, they say he started punching an officer in the head and had to be Tased. They say he later threatened to kill that officer.