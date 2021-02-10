Case nixed against protester accused of causing hearing loss

CLEVELAND (AP) — Prosecutors have dropped an assault charge against one of two people accused of using megaphones during a coronavirus protest and causing permanent hearing loss to a Cleveland restaurant employee. The county prosecutor’s office this week dropped the charge against Josiah Douglas of Cleveland. But the assault charge still stands against 21-year-old Sydney Yahner of Willoughby. A defense attorney who says the charges are an attack on the pair’s First Amendment right says he hopes the case against Yahner will be dropped, too. The charges came after a small group protested what they said was the lax response to pandemic protocols.