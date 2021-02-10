Biden orders sanctions against Myanmar after military coup

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is ordering new sanctions against the military regime in Myanmar, taking action after the military staged a coup in the Southeast Asian country and arrested the de facto leader and other senior politicians. Biden says he is issuing an executive order that will prevent Myanmar’s generals from accessing $1 billion in assets in the United States. He says more measures are to come. Before Biden spoke Wednesday from the White House, large crowds demonstrating against the military takeover again took to the streets in Myanmar, even after security forces ratcheted up the use of force against them.