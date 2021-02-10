Skip to Content

Bezos and Bloomberg among top 50 US charity donors for 2020

11:19 am National news from the Associated Press

America’s 50 top donors in 2020 channeled big sums to food banks, COVID-19 relief and racial justice efforts. As the world grappled with COVID, a recession, and a racial reckoning, the ultrawealthy gave to a broader set of causes than ever before — bestowing multimillion-dollar gifts on food pantries, historically Black colleges and universities, and organizations that serve the poor and the homeless, according to the Chronicle of Philanthropy’s annual rankings of the 50 Americans who gave the most to charity last year.

Associated Press

