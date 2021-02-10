Stocks give up an early gain and turn mixed on Wall Street

Stocks gave up an early gain and turned mixed in mid-morning trading on Wall Street Wednesday. The tentative market moves came a day after the S&P 500 ended a six-day winning streak. A report showing that inflation remained tame last month was encouraging for investors because it suggested the U.S. economy is in a strong position to receive more stimulus without overheating. The yield on the U.S. Treasury note fell to 1.13% after being as high as 1.20% earlier this week. Twitter and Under Armour both rose sharply after reporting earnings that were much better than analysts were expecting.