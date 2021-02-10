20 UN peacekeepers injured in an attack in central Mali

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — An attack on a United Nations base in central Mali has injured at least 20 peacekeepers, the U.N. mission spokesman said. The temporary U.N. base in Kerena, near Douentza, was the target of direct and indirect fire early Wednesday morning, Olivier Salgado said in a statement on Twitter. The Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Mali and head of the mission there strongly condemned the attacks. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, but Islamic extremists linked to al-Qaida and Islamic State stage regular attacks on U.N. peacekeepers and soldiers. Attacks by jihadists in northern Mali this year have also killed at least five U.N. peacekeepers.