Wolves’ Beasley gets 120-day sentence for gun threat

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley has been sentenced to 120 days in jail after pleading guilty to a felony charge of threats of violence. He was arrested for pointing a rifle at a family outside his home last fall. The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office announced Beasley can serve his stay in the workhouse after the conclusion of his NBA season. A tentative report date was set for May 26. COVID-19 precautions could require the county to release him on electronic home monitoring for the duration of the sentence.